Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns
4201 Heatherdowns
Toledo, OH
Irene T. Cieslewicz


1930 - 2019
Irene T. Cieslewicz Obituary
Irene T. Cieslewicz

Irene Cieslewicz, 89, of South Toledo, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019. She was born July 29, 1930 in Richfield Center, Ohio to Raymond and Thelma (Smith) Miller. She attended Sylvania High School. Irene worked at Toledo Stamping for 26 years, retiring in 1988. Irene loved spending time with family, her husband, gardening, motorcycles, their spy mobile, Florida and sitting in their driveway visiting with neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Howard; one grandson; one great-grandson; her parents; and all of her 7 siblings. Irene is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Cieslewicz; son, Kenneth (Pat) Howard; daughters, Cathleen (Brian) Craig, Mary Jo Boxhorn, Belinda (Joe) Ward, Joan (Blaque) Bauman; sons Franklin Howard and Joseph (Annetta) Cieslewicz; 20 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns, Toledo, Ohio on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ohio Living Hospice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 11, 2019
