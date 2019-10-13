|
Irene Valiquette
Irene Valiquette, 95, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Irene was born in Bono, Ohio on January 25, 1924 to Clarence and Elizabeth (Lacourse) Cousino. Irene owned the Victory Tavern in Harbor View and along with her husband, Don, operated Don and Dolly's on Bayshore Road serving the dock and shipyard lunch crowd. Irene also worked as a custodian at Jerusalem Elementary and Clay High School, retiring in 2005. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Toledo.
Irene is survived by her husband, Donald; grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Uhle and Joe (Tina) Jablonski; 3 great grandchildren; and sisters, Audrey Lawrence and Anita Breuster. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Bonnie Jablonski; and sisters, Marie and Gertie.
Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 628 Locust Street, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment: North Oregon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019