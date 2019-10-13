Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 S. Coy Rd.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 S. Coy Rd.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
628 Locust Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
628 Locust Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Valiquette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Valiquette


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Valiquette Obituary
Irene Valiquette

Irene Valiquette, 95, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Irene was born in Bono, Ohio on January 25, 1924 to Clarence and Elizabeth (Lacourse) Cousino. Irene owned the Victory Tavern in Harbor View and along with her husband, Don, operated Don and Dolly's on Bayshore Road serving the dock and shipyard lunch crowd. Irene also worked as a custodian at Jerusalem Elementary and Clay High School, retiring in 2005. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Toledo.

Irene is survived by her husband, Donald; grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Uhle and Joe (Tina) Jablonski; 3 great grandchildren; and sisters, Audrey Lawrence and Anita Breuster. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Bonnie Jablonski; and sisters, Marie and Gertie.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 628 Locust Street, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment: North Oregon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now