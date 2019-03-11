Irene Wilczynski



Irene Wilczynski--aka "GG"--age 94, of Toledo's Point Place Community, entered The Kingdom Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She had suffered a massive stroke the day before while amongst friends.



Irene was born February 6, 1925 to Frank and Francis (Lyskawa) Adamczewski. She retired as a meat cutter from A&P Grocery many years ago. She loved her faith and was a long time parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bob (Nancy) Wilczynski; grandchildren, Kim (Anthony) Canale and Tim (Julie) Wilczynski; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Isaiah, Gavin and Violet. Irene is also survived by a number of very loving nieces, nephews and cousins who were always available to do repairs and plumbing whenever she called. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; 1 sister; and, 2 brothers. Irene's beloved companion, "Chia," will be adopted, loved and cared for by her family.



Irene lived her life to the fullest! She loved to travel having visited Alaska & Hawaii with her husband; enjoyed lunches with her Diamond Club and had been active with a Red Hat Society and the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center in days of better mobility. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family or friends and being outside tending to her flower gardens. She will leave a huge hole in the hearts of many.



Her family would like to express their deep gratitude to her relatives, friends and neighbors in the Point Place Community who looked out for her, lunched or dined with her, maintained her lawn or just stopped by to visit as her eyesight began to fail, her hearing became limited, and her mobility challenged.



Family and friends may visit Friday, March 15 from 12-1 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH, with a Memorial Service following in the funeral home at 1 pm. Services will conclude with interment in Calvary Cemetery. At her request, her remains have been cremated.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucas County Humane Society. Please share condolences at



