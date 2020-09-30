Irma Faye Roberts



She was born September 21, 1948, to Homer E. Roberts and Thelma A. Roberts. She died September 26, 2020. She was a Deputy Sheriff for 15 years. She was an avid cook and loved to sew. She loved science fiction and horror/monster movies, Godzilla being her favorite. She loved taking her kids and granddaughter to the drive-in. She was preceded in death by her father, Homer E. Roberts; daughter, Tracie L. Nix and nephew, Jim Daniels.



She is survived by her mother, Thelma Roberts; her four sisters, Katherine (Connie) Sutfield, Gwendolyn (Howard) Brown, Alma (James)Daniels and Merlene Grayson; her two sons, William C. Nix, Robert E. Nix (Daina); granddaughter, Charli Alice Anderson and many nieces and nephews.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store