C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Tabernacle M. B. Church
2500 Central Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Tabernacle M. B. Church
2500 Central Ave.
Mrs. Irma J. Anderson

Mrs. Anderson, 66, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center. She attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a Home Health Aide for the former Villa North. She is survived by daughters, Annette Hicks-Gover and Yolonda S. Anderson. Funeral Services will begin at 4 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Tabernacle M. B. Church, 2500 Central Ave., preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019
