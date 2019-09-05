|
Mrs. Irma J. Anderson
Mrs. Anderson, 66, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center. She attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a Home Health Aide for the former Villa North. She is survived by daughters, Annette Hicks-Gover and Yolonda S. Anderson. Funeral Services will begin at 4 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Tabernacle M. B. Church, 2500 Central Ave., preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019