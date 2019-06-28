|
|
Irma M. Heisa
Irma M. Heisa, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Heartland at ProMedica. She was born in Marion, OH on March 11, 1928 to Howard and Clara (Guinther) Emahiser. Irma was retired from Toledo Hospital and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Irma is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Smith; step-daughter, Shirley (Terry) Klein and family; sister, Jewell Horner; grandchildren, Debra Sensale and Lori Smith (Jeremy Nuzum); great-grandchildren, Marissa Sensale and Joshua Nuzum; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Brehany and Florence Southard; brother, James Emahiser,; and nephew, Robert Southard.
Family and friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3 until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ravine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to ProMedica Hospice or Westgate Chapel.
[email protected]
Published in The Blade on June 28, 2019