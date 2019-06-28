The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
5155 W. Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home
5155 W. Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Irma Heisa
Irma M. Heisa

Irma M. Heisa


1928 - 2019
Irma M. Heisa Obituary
Irma M. Heisa

Irma M. Heisa, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Heartland at ProMedica. She was born in Marion, OH on March 11, 1928 to Howard and Clara (Guinther) Emahiser. Irma was retired from Toledo Hospital and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Irma is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Smith; step-daughter, Shirley (Terry) Klein and family; sister, Jewell Horner; grandchildren, Debra Sensale and Lori Smith (Jeremy Nuzum); great-grandchildren, Marissa Sensale and Joshua Nuzum; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Brehany and Florence Southard; brother, James Emahiser,; and nephew, Robert Southard.

Family and friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3 until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ravine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to ProMedica Hospice or Westgate Chapel.

[email protected]
logo


Published in The Blade on June 28, 2019
