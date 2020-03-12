|
|
Irvin Bert Pommeranz
Irvin Bert Pommeranz, age 84, of North Baltimore passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center. He was born on March 4, 1936 in Toledo to the late Ernest and Anna (Radde) Pommeranz. He married Barbara Meeker on June 6, 1959 and she survives along with their two daughters: Brenda (Gregory) Decker of Findlay, and Lisa Welch of Van Buren; grandchildren: Christopher (Amber) Decker, Ashley (Jon) Reichley, Courtney (Kyle Spangler) Decker, and Carly Welch; great-grandchildren: Corbyn and Colton Decker, and Reese and Remi Reichley; and special cousin, Mike Pommeranz. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Welch.
Irv enjoyed anything outside, from spending time at the lake home on Lake of the Woods, to boating, working in the yard, fishing, and sunbathing. Summer was his season and he took full advantage of his time in the sun. He was heavily involved in all aspects of the Toledo Hockey Teams from the Hornets through the Storm eras. He was also a huge University of Michigan Wolverine fan.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Van Buren United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home and for one hour (1:30-2:30 p.m.) prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Bechtel Cemetery, Van Buren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Van Buren United Methodist Church or to Bridge Hospice. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020