Irvin D. Slinker
Irvin D. Slinker, 64 of Toledo, Ohio, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, in St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. Born August 29, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of William and Beatrice (Maze) Slinker. He was employed by Ladapa Tool and Die in Dundee, the Railroad in Louisville, KY and several other jobs during his life. Irvin enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and playing pool.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Jay (Carrie) Slinker, Betty Slinker and Tyanne Slinker-Fonseca; sisters, Debra (William) Piechowski and Tracy (Jeff) Tipton; former wife and friend, Constance Slinker - Nycum; brother-in-law, Uncle Bob; grandchildren, Jordan, Morgan, Jaylynn, Makaela, Kyleigh, Chazity, Chrissa, and Troyonna; great grandchildren, Miya, Ja-niyla, Josiah, Tyran, Jr., Trey, Zander, Brettly, and Zoey; Several nieces and nephews. Irvin was preceded in death by his parent; 2 brothers, William "Butch" and Kenneth Slinker and sister, Lindy Woodruff.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI.
Published in The Blade from June 11 to June 12, 2019