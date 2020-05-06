Irvin Frye
1965 - 2020
Irvin Frye

2/3/1965 - 4/27/2020

Irvin Lee Frye, age 55, of Toledo, Ohio died on April 27th, 2020 at St. Vincent's Mercy Medical Center. On February 3rd, 1965, he was born in Toledo, Ohio to Frederick Elwood Frye and Patricia Woodruff Frye.

Irvin enjoyed working on cars, drawing and making things with his hands. He loved his model cars, playing cards, his Pontiac, and most of all his family.

Irvin is survived by his fiancé of 22 years, Wendy Cunningham; sisters, Tawnny (Rob) Goodell, Anna (Geno) Frye and Patricia (Steve) Chase; children, Amanda McCourt, Janey McCourt and Cynthia McCourt; three grandbabies; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Irvin and details will be posted in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to Wendy Cunningham.

www.toledocremation.com


Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
