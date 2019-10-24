Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Fellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving H. Fellman


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving H. Fellman Obituary
Irving H. Fellman

Irving H. "Bud" Fellman, born January 21, 1927 to Irving H. and Mary Anne (Kober) Fellman, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 18, 2019, with family at his side. He loved his family. He was an army surgical tech during WWII. He was a chemist 38 years at Gen Corp. He enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening, traveling and creating scaled replicas of historic ships. He studied his Bible and knew Jesus Christ died for his sins so he could spend eternity with Him in heaven. "For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast." Eph. 2:8-9. Surviving are his children, Jeanne (Jerry) Murawski, Diane (Rick) Gerken, Jeff (Sharon), Brian, Paula, Claudia, Rebecca, Peter (Martha), and Rachael; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Roger and Richard. Preceding him in death were his wife of 64 years, Marcella; and siblings, Eileen Reddington and Mary Anne Tillman.

Visitation is Monday October 28 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH where a Sharing of Memories will be at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with interment following in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to: The Pregnancy Center, Heartbeat.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now