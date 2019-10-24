|
Irving H. Fellman
Irving H. "Bud" Fellman, born January 21, 1927 to Irving H. and Mary Anne (Kober) Fellman, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 18, 2019, with family at his side. He loved his family. He was an army surgical tech during WWII. He was a chemist 38 years at Gen Corp. He enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening, traveling and creating scaled replicas of historic ships. He studied his Bible and knew Jesus Christ died for his sins so he could spend eternity with Him in heaven. "For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast." Eph. 2:8-9. Surviving are his children, Jeanne (Jerry) Murawski, Diane (Rick) Gerken, Jeff (Sharon), Brian, Paula, Claudia, Rebecca, Peter (Martha), and Rachael; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Roger and Richard. Preceding him in death were his wife of 64 years, Marcella; and siblings, Eileen Reddington and Mary Anne Tillman.
Visitation is Monday October 28 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH where a Sharing of Memories will be at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with interment following in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to: The Pregnancy Center, Heartbeat.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019