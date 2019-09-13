Home

Irving W. Williams


1927 - 2019
Irving W. Williams Obituary
Irving W. Williams

It is with deep sadness that the family of Irving W. Williams, 91, announces his passing on September 8, 2019, at the Kingston Care Center, Sylvania. Irv was born November 4, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to parents Irving Sr. and Eleanor Williams. Irving married the "beautiful girl down the street" Mary Helen Seideman, in 1948 and they had 66 wonderful years together. Irv was a Marine Corps veteran, 60 year plus Mason, and a NASCAR enthusiast, following the number 24 car driven by Jeff Gordon and later by Chase Elliott. He spent his working life as a mechanic at the Pemberton and later the Gump Cadillac Dealerships in Toledo. Irv was a loving, caring husband, fun and adventurous father, and so loved by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Irv was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Mary Helen; son, Ronald and brother, William. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Bill) Eickholt; daughter-in-law, Susan Williams; sisters, Doris (Lawrence) Schoenfelt and Jeanne Ankney; grandchildren, William Eickholt II, Melissa (JR) Kidd, Sarah (Thomas) Darrow, Theodore (April) Williams, Jennifer Williams, Lori (Christopher) Carter, and 10 great-grandchildren; nephew, Fred (Mary Lou) Higgins and niece, Sandra Schoenfelt.

Irv's family would like to thank the staff of the Kingston Care Center for their professionalism and compassionate care of Irving.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Irving's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Cass Road Baptist Church or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Irving was laid to rest with Mary Helen at Toledo Memorial Park.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 13, 2019
