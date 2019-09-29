Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isaac Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isaac P. Harmon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isaac P. Harmon Obituary
Isaac P. Harmon

Isaac P. Harmon (Ike), 86, passed away on September 28, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a brief illness. He was born on October 27, 1932 to Mattie and Orville Harmon in Tazewell, Tennessee and was raised in Monroe, Michigan.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Reece Brothers as a photolithographer for 30 years. He was a very active father in his sons lives coaching baseball, basketball, serving as a cub scout pack leader and as president of the PTA. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and cooking. Ike loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving family, sons, Paul (Connie) Harmon, Scott (Cheryl) Geordt; five grandsons; 3 great-grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter; daughter-in-law Melanie and sister, Donna Foos. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen, son Jim, and brothers Howard and Elisha Harmon.

Ike's family wishes to extend heartfelt that to the staff and caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the excellent care that he received.

Friends are invited to visit from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isaac's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now