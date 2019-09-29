|
Isaac P. Harmon
Isaac P. Harmon (Ike), 86, passed away on September 28, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a brief illness. He was born on October 27, 1932 to Mattie and Orville Harmon in Tazewell, Tennessee and was raised in Monroe, Michigan.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Reece Brothers as a photolithographer for 30 years. He was a very active father in his sons lives coaching baseball, basketball, serving as a cub scout pack leader and as president of the PTA. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and cooking. Ike loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving family, sons, Paul (Connie) Harmon, Scott (Cheryl) Geordt; five grandsons; 3 great-grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter; daughter-in-law Melanie and sister, Donna Foos. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen, son Jim, and brothers Howard and Elisha Harmon.
Ike's family wishes to extend heartfelt that to the staff and caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the excellent care that he received.
Friends are invited to visit from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019