Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Isabel Losoya Obituary
Isabel Losoya

Isabel Losoya, age 73 of Toledo, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. She was born to Tomas and Angelita (Casias) Castro in Mercedes, TX on November 5, 1945. She spent her career working at Chrysler/Jeep Corporation until the time of her retirement. She was a proud member of the UAW Local#12. Isabel loved going shopping, estate sales, trips to the casino and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tomas Castro, Jr.; sister, Conception "Concha" Rivera and daughter, Tina Marie Losoya. She is survived by her children, Rene "Chico" (Regina) Losoya, Jr., Diane "Tootsie" Losoya, Angelo (Sarah) Garza, Julian Santos (Rachel) Garza; grandchildren, Rene (Ellyse) Losoya, III, Joseph "Hootie", Joshua, Monique, Damon, Nick, Mario, Julian Santos Jr., Vincent, Noah, Angel, Eden and Isabel; great-grandchildren, Joseph "J.B.", Gabriel, Sara, Julian Jay, Benito, Antonio "Papasito", Mario, Mila, Jackson and Samson; siblings, Ortencia "Tancha" (Joseph) Salazar, Daniel (Glenda) Castro, Maria (Pete) Sanchez, Joseph (Rebecca) Castro; lifelong best friend, Rachel Hernandez.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Saturday, June 8th from 9 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

Published in The Blade on June 8, 2019
