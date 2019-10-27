|
|
Isabel M. Hardin
Isabel M. Hardin, 91, of Oregon, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at home. She was born April 7, 1928 in Toledo to Alfred J. Mauter and Myra (Trudeau). Isabel graduated from Harriet Whitney High School in 1946. She started her life-long passion for bowling during high school, first joining the Before Breakfast Club bowling team, later a member of the National 600 Bowling Club, and continued bowling into her 70's. Isabel was a Sales Associate at Tiedtke, worked in the advertising department at BR Baker, and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Church, having been a part of the Holy Rosary Choir and Altar Rosary Society. Isabel enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in their sporting events. She had a strong passion for animals, including her cherished Yorkie, Penny, her poodle, Frenchie, and many more pets. Isabel also enjoyed her yearly winters in Florida at Kountree Kampinn, Naples.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jo (Jon) Gillette, Susan (Bill) Wood, Beth (Eric) Klemm, Joe (Rajlakshmi) Hardin, Julie (Dan) Schultz; grandchildren, Christy, Jason, Brigitte, Danny, Sara, James, Justin; great-grandchildren, Katie, Kallie, Mason, and Carson. Isabel is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Charles J. Hardin; and parents.
Family and friends may visit the St. Ignatius Catholic Church 212 N. Stadium Road in Oregon on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral mass to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to a .
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019