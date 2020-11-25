Isabelle M. Spaulding CarterIsabelle M. Spaulding Carter of Toledo, Ohio passed away in her sleep at the age of 94 on November 22, 2020. She was born in McRae, Georgia on July 10, 1926 to Aaron L. and Luella Spaulding who preceded her in death. Isabelle was the middle child of seven children. There were three older and three younger than Isabelle. This position of birth didn't bother her because she always felt that she had the best of both worlds. She always had two older brothers and a sister to see about her and three younger ones that she always had to see about. She and her brothers and sisters were very close as they grew up and that feeling continued throughout life.Isabelle received her elementary and secondary education in McRae, Georgia. After graduating from high school, she attended Spelman College in Atlanta, GA. She transferred to Savannah State University, Savannah, GA in the fall of her sophomore year. She completed the requirements for graduation in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She began her teaching career in Georgia in 1946 and taught there until her marriage to her college sweetheart, David D. Carter, June 22, 1948. After they were married for two weeks, they moved to Toledo, Ohio. They began their family in November of 1949 when their first child, Deborah was born.In 1952, she began her teaching career in the Toledo Public schools as a fifth grade teacher at Washington School. After maternity leave for their second child, Shari, she transferred to Sherman School as a fourth grade teacher in 1957. Since she enjoyed working with children so much, she found this assignment exciting and a very memorable one. The series of projects conducted in her classroom kept her and her students on the move all of the time. With her strong love and appreciation for music, she always enjoyed teaching her students a wide variety of songs. She constantly exposed them to classical music as it related to different subject matter.Isabelle continued expanding her knowledge and upon completing the requirements, received her Master of Arts degree from Mary Manse College and the Education Specialist degree from the University of Toledo.In January, 1964, she was transferred to the Administration Building as a traveling reading teacher for the Reading Center. She became a Reading Specialist in 1967 and entered into the Administrative Intern program in January 1969. Isabelle represented the Toledo Public Schools on the Right to Read Commission conducted by the Ohio Department of Education. She attended these sessions with great enthusiasm and interest. She was named assistant principal of Nathan Hale elementary school in August 1969 and principal of Hawkins elementary school in August of 1972. After being at Hawkins for two years, she became Director of Reading for Toledo Public Schools, kindergarten through eighth grades and Director of Reading, Language Arts and Foreign Languages in 1980, kindergarten through twelfth grades.During her service to the Toledo Public Schools and the entire community, conducting workshops and in service education, she continued to work closely with the State Department of Education. Isabelle received the Woman of the Year award presented by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in 1967 and the Outstanding Educator Award presented by the Ohio Congress of Parents and Teachers in 1978 for her service and contributions to education. She was selected as one of the "Women in Toledo" by the St. Vincent Hospital Guild and was featured as one of the "Successful Women/Men in Toledo" by the Blade. She was chosen as a Jennings Scholar in 1982 sponsored by the Martha Jennings Foundation.Isabelle belonged to several professional organizations such as: the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, National Council of Teachers of English, International Reading Association, Phi Delta Kappa Education Honorary, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Toledo Association of Administrative Personnel. She was involved in civic responsibilities such as serving on the board of the Maumee Valley Girl Scout Council, the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, the Advisory Committee of the Diabetes Self Management Education Program, the Parents and Teachers Association and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.She loved reading and sewing. She began sewing when she was seven years old. A special pleasure, interest and desire of hers after she retired in August of 1983 was to learn to quilt. Isabelle always enjoyed dealing with projects that were challenging to her. She taught herself to quilt by reading and applying what she learned. Later she took quilting classes.She enjoyed designing and hand quilting all sizes of quilts, wall hangings and pillows. She enjoyed sharing her quilts and the stories connected with them. She participated in quilt shows in Michigan and Ohio. She was invited to display her quilts and make presentations sharing her connecting stories at the Wildwood Manor House, Wildwood State park, the main Toledo Library downtown during Black History month and several social clubs and small luncheons.Isabelle never sold her quilts. She enjoyed putting her love in her work and later presenting them to different relatives on special occasions. Weddings, newly born infants, her children, her grandchildren and other family members were her top priorities.Isabelle was a member of Saint Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church. She taught Church School, served on Altar Guild, Needlepoint Guild, Vestry, Christian Education Committee, Strategic Committee, the 50th Anniversary Committee. She also served as Church Archivest, Echo Shop volunteer and served on the costume committee for several productions performed at St. Michael's. She served as photographer and the coordinator, with the help of others, in researching and developing Symbols of out Faith, a book including pictures and interpretations of the religious symbols designed on each needlepoint kneeler, and the Altar Guild handbook. She was presented the St. Michael's medal for service in distinct offering to the church life at Saint Michael's in 1992.Isabelle was preceded in death by her husband, David D. Carter; her parents; brothers, Robert M. Spaulding, Sr., Joseph E. Spaulding, Samuel T. Spaulding, Aaron L. Spaulding, Sr., and sister, Sara E. Spaulding-Fails. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. (James) Carlisle of Toledo, OH and Shari M. (Jon) Mayer of Arcadia, CA; grandchildren, Constance Isabelle Carlisle of Murrieta, CA and Phillip Joseph (Marla) Carlisle of Perrysburg, OH; two great-grand children, Taylor and Harper Ann; sister, Josephine L. Davis of Ocilla, GA; sisters-in-law, Lillian H. Spaulding of Toledo, OH, Ruth W. Spaulding and Carolyn B. Spaulding of McRae, GA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Many thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and receptionists for the kindness and understanding shown to Isabelle during her illness. Kudos to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their superb teamwork in not only caring for Isabelle, but also offering support for her family.Services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church, visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be adhered to with no more than 50 in attendance for the funeral service. Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the St. Michael's in the Hills music fund. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.