Istvan "Steve" Major


1929 - 2020
Istvan "Steve" Major Obituary
Istvan "Steve" Major

Istvan "Steve" Francis Major, age 90, of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living, Cincinnati. He was born on September 22, 1929 in Lobasvereny, Hungary to Jozsef and Katalin (Schieder) Major. Steve served in the Hungarian Army as a Lieutenant of a Tank Division during the Hungarian Revolution. In 1956 he immigrated to Toledo, Ohio and met the love of his life, Leona nee Ozancin, they were married in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, she preceded him in death September 17, 1997. He was a journeyman tool and die maker. Steve owned and operated Regal Tools here in Toledo. Steve was an avid outdoorsman; his prized 13 point deer graced his family's living room for 45 years. He was also a beekeeper, and came to call when Pearson Metropark had a swarm they needed relocated. Steve also enjoyed gardening and fishing, anything that was outdoors.

Steve is survived by his children, Stephen (Kris) Major, Kathleen (Darryl) Kristof, and Joseph Major; grandchildren, Joshua, Katelyn, Christine (Corey), Jennifer (Alex), Sarah, and Adam; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Olivia. Steve had 3 brothers and a sister.

A Funeral Mass was held with burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
