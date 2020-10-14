Iva L. DavisIva L. Davis, 89, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Iva was born in Toledo, Ohio July 10, 1931 to Earl and Hazel (Cluckey) Morse. For 30 years, Iva was a caseworker and supervisor with Lucas County Job & Family Services. She was a lifelong member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for over 60 years. Iva enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family.Iva is survived by her children, John (Kristy) Fowler, Kathleen (Michael) Shoemaker, Mark (Vicky) Fowler, and Matthew (Debbie) Fowler; 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Blessing, Marlene Menter, Beverly Rock, and John Morse. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, William Fowler and Rawson Davis; daughters, Cheryl Day, and Dawn Mattison; stepsons, Rawson Davis Jr. and Richard Davis; granddaughter, Brooke Freeborn; along with many brothers and sisters.Graveside services will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 W. Central Avenue, Toledo. A celebration of Iva's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 601 Nevada Street, Toledo, Ohio 43605. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home