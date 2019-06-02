Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
3232 Nebraska Ave
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
3232 Nebraska Ave
Ivery Lee Parker


Ivery Lee Parker

Ivery Lee Parker, 74 of Toledo, OH, departed this life on Monday, May 28, 2019 at Michigan Medicine: University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. Ivery was born in Madison, AL, on August 25, 1944, to the late Ned Fletcher and Ada Lee Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Willie James Baker of Toledo, OH.

The funeral service will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church at 3232 Nebraska Ave., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1pm, with wake services from 12-1pm. Visitation will be held at The House of Day Funeral Home at 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4- 6 p.m.

Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019
