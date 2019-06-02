|
Ivery Lee Parker
Ivery Lee Parker, 74 of Toledo, OH, departed this life on Monday, May 28, 2019 at Michigan Medicine: University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. Ivery was born in Madison, AL, on August 25, 1944, to the late Ned Fletcher and Ada Lee Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Willie James Baker of Toledo, OH.
The funeral service will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church at 3232 Nebraska Ave., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1pm, with wake services from 12-1pm. Visitation will be held at The House of Day Funeral Home at 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4- 6 p.m.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019