Ivonne Cooper
1962 - 2020
Ivonne Cooper

06/03/1962 - 09/04/2020

Ivonne Delsocorro Cooper, age 58, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born June 3, 1962, to the Pedro Ernesto Campos Lopez and the late Marquezsa (Romero) Shavez.

Ivonnne was resilient with a sweet spirit and great sense of humor. She loved to shoe shop, dance disco, watch horror films, cook, and plant in her flower garden.

Left to cherish Ivonne's memory sons, James Cooper and Kevin W. Cooper; Father, Pedro Ernesto Campos Lopez; siblings, Keyla (Mario Flores) Campos, Jose' (Jessica Roca) Campos, Sergio (Yudelka) Campos, Stell Colasante and Saul Campos; and father of James, Wayne You.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marquezsa Shavez; brother, Pedro Ernesto Campos Shavez; former husband and father of Kevin, Dennis Cooper.

Memorial Gathering Friday, September 18, 2020, from 3:00pm until a Funeral Service at 5:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home-Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo (419)473-0300. Share memories at www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
