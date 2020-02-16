Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Covenant Baptist Church
3864 Jackman Rd.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
New Covenant Baptist Church
3864 Jackman Rd.
Ivor L. Jacobs


1949 - 2020
Ivor L. Jacobs Obituary
Ivor L. Jacobs

Ivor L. Jacobs was born on April 5, 1949, to Loulest and Mary Anna Jacobs. He passed away on February 8, 2020. Ivor graduated from Scott High School. For 31 years he worked at GM Powertrain. He loved hunting and fishing.

Ivor was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Stanley Jacobs.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jocynda Yvonne Jacobs and Iris Nicole Mays; six grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Jacobs; former wife, Mary Jacobs, and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral Service is Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., preceded by Wake at 10:00 a.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church, 3864 Jackman Rd. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Monday at:

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
