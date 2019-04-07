J. George Keller



On Thursday, April 4th death visited the Keller family and took patriarch J. George Keller at the age of 90 years one month and 8 days. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Anna, his sister Helen Jean Weinkauf, and his brother Howard (Josie). He is also survived by his four sons George (Anita), Eric (Kathleen), Jon, and Robert (Christine), as well as 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



George grew up on the family farm in Fulton Township near Swanton, Ohio. He attended Fulton elementary school in Ai, Ohio, and after "moving to town" during the 8th grade, graduated from Swanton High School in 1947 where he excelled both academically and athletically. After high school George worked as a mechanic and was a life-long automobile enthusiast. There were very few automobiles he couldn't repair.



Because he grew up on a farm, George liked growing things and tended a garden well into his 80's. Each summer his great enjoyment was sharing the fruits (and vegetables) of his labors.



George spent most of his working life at the Doehler-Jarvis Plant #1. Through hard work, intelligence, and education George rose to a respected position in the die-casting industry. Starting as an inspector and later as a casting machine operator, George ended his 32 year career as the Plant Manager at Doehler #1.



Caring for family and spending time with grandchildren was important to George. During his lifetime he built two houses that provided his family a place to live. Later in life he provided exceptional care for his wife Anna. George was awkward around small babies but as they grew up he took great pride in holding, teaching, and playing with his grandchildren. George will be missed by all his family and friends. There will be no funeral services. Family members will hold a memorial service at a later date.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019