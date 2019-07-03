J. Patrick Dooley, Jr.



Those who knew Patrick Dooley, Jr. had the great fortune of sharing part of an incredible life. Pat died June 28, 2019 in Sandusky, Ohio doing what he loved the most: laughing with his three beautiful daughters. He was only 53.



Pat was a magnanimous man. Commanding in both stature and personality, he was an unfailing friend, a consummate coach, an infinitely loving father, a big-hearted brother, and an earnest soul. Often the catalyst of good times, Dooley had a contagious laugh that could carry a room. He looked you in the eye when he spoke; he told you the truth.



He was born in Rochester, New York. He grew up in Maumee, Ohio, his home at heart. At the age of 38, he sought new opportunities in Lakeland, Florida. Here, he built a beautiful family and expanded his throng of brothers and dear friends. The football field was his province; he came alive on the sidelines. He coached several teams, bettering the lives of several young athletes in college, high school, and arena football professional ranks- he even refereed for pee-wees: Tiffin College, Weber College, Warner College, Auburndale High School, Lakeland High School, George Jenkins High School, Plant City High School or the Lakeland Thunderbolts. Pat was also an unflappable high school teacher.



He was a boisterous member of the Rough Riders Krew in Tampa, Florida, the Unofficial Mayor of Loma Linda's in Toledo, Ohio, and a frequent beneficiary of the fruits of Put-In-Bay, Ohio.



Dooley brightened the lives of so many people, who are left heartbroken in the wake of his sudden death.



He is survived by his parents, John Patrick Dooley, Sr. and Nora Dooley (nee Suter) of Lakeland, Florida; his daughters, Brooke, Sarah, and Emily of Lithia, Florida; his sister, Elizabeth Sherrow (nee Dooley) of Chicago, Illinois; his aunts and uncles, Robert Scroggs and Mary Pat Scroggs (nee Suter) of Maumee, Ohio, Mike and Susan Seitz (nee Suter) of Lakeland, Florida, and Richard and Bonnie Dooley of Bowling Green, Ohio; his cousins, Susan Styf (nee Anderson) of Shelby Township, Michigan, Tom Anderson of Lakeland, Florida, Molly Doubek (nee Scroggs) of Chicago, Illinois, and Michael Scroggs of Maumee, Ohio; and three young nephews, Henry, Nicholas, and Alexander.



He was preceded in death by grandparents, Byron and Nora Suter of Maumee, Ohio and Paul and Margaret Dooley of Toledo, Ohio.



Visitation will be from 3 P.M. until the time of service at 7 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee, Ohio. A scholarship fund is being created in his name, and his family asks that you consider withholding gifts until such time as this fund is established. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on July 3, 2019