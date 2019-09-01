|
(News story) PETOSKEY, Mich. - Jaan Mannik, a retired head of a leading civil engineering and surveying firm he helped build in Maumee, died Aug. 13 at his Petoskey, Mich. home. He was 89.
He died of heart failure, his brother Peeter Mannik said.
Jaan Mannik retired in 2007 from a 51-year professional career and leadership in a number of engineering organizations. He was a longtime president and a principal partner of Mannik & Smith Group Inc. in Maumee, a multidisciplined consulting firm, with services ranging from civil and structural engineering and construction support to planning and funding.
"He was always hard working," his brother said. "He was a family man ... and he was a good brother."
In 1999, Jaan Mannik told The Blade that unlike most drivers, he was delighted to encounter a local construction zone. That's because, he said, odds are that Mannik & Smith, the civil engineering and surveying firm he helped build in Maumee probably was involved in the work.
"Orange barrels are dollar signs to us," he said.
He also said engineers needed thick skins: "I don't care who you are, you don't like to have your work disparaged in a public forum."
In 2001, Mr. Mannick, then the company's chairman, was named Engineer of the Year by the Toledo Society of Professional Engineers and the Technical Society of Toledo. He was recognized for career and leadership in engineering organizations as well as for building a firm from 12 to more than 300 employees.
His company was involved in such high-profile projects as the Buckeye Basin Greenbelt Parkway in Toledo, the Ohio Turnpike's Elmore interchange and rebuilt bridge over the Maumee River near Toledo; three Sandusky River bridges in Tiffin, and the I-475/?Salisbury Road interchange in Lucas County.
The company opened in 1955 as the T.C. Biebesheimer Engineering Co. and still had just 12 employees in 1964 when Mr. Mannik joined it. He became a principal in 1971 when the firm was called Mannik and Schneider.
After various name changes, mergers and acquisitions, it became Mannik & Smith in 1985 and operated out of an office on Glendale Avenue at Byrne Road. They moved into their offices in Maumee's Arrowhead Park in 1995.
"In northwest Ohio, we are the largest highway transportation firm," Mr. Mannik told The Blade in 1999.
Mike Ligibel, then planning and programs administrator at the Ohio Department of Transportation office in Bowling Green, told The Blade that year that Mannik & Smith wasn't unique among civil engineering companies, but they were in the elite.
"The bottom line is, they're a good firm," he said. "We have worked with them or their predecessor firm since 1971. There's a handful of firms we like to do business with because they have professional people and fill our needs, and they're one of them."
Born July 2, 1930 in Tallinn, Estonia, Mr. Mannik was about 14 when his family fled the advancing army of Soviet Russia in 1944 and settled temporarily in Germany before emigrating to the United States in 1950.
He later received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Ohio Northern University and a master's degree in civil engineering from Ohio State University.
In his free time over the years, Mr. Mannik enjoyed skiing on both snow and water, kayaking, windsurfing, and fishing. He also liked to camp, play tennis, run, hike, and ride a bicycle.
An avid skier, he was involved with the National Ski Patrol and was a former longtime member of the Boyne Highlands Ski Patrol.
In retirement, Mr. Mannik liked to spend time in Michigan and Florida and traveling with his wife Millie, including to his home country of Estonia, which he had visited several times after it won its independence from the former Soviet Union. He also enjoyed visiting family members, "tinkering around the home," and a variety of sporting activities.
Mr. Mannik was preceded in death by his younger brother, Mart Mannik, and a grandson. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Millie Mannik; brother, Peeter Mannik; daughters, Tiina Bieniek and Linda Kline; son, Alan; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Stone Funeral Home are incomplete. The family suggests tributes to McLaren Hospice or the .
Published in The Blade on Sept. 1, 2019