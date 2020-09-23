1/1
Jack A. Dawson
1934 - 2020
Jack A. Dawson

Jack A. Dawson, age 85, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020, at The Glen Assisted Living Facility in Cincinnati, where he had been a resident since 2018. He was born in Thelma, Kentucky, on November 18, 1934, to Charles Dawson and Leonia (Preston) Dawson. Jack proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1954 – 1957 as a Specialist 3rd Class. He married Dorothy Marlene Frank on April 23, 1960 and together shared 48 years until her passing on September 13, 2008. Before retiring, Jack was a self-employed well driller for over 30 years. Hobbies included visiting casinos with his wife and flying experimental aircraft as Jack was a member of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association).

Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kylie Dawson; brothers, Charles and Frank Dawson and sister, Elois Prowant. Jack is survived by his sons, Tony (Nancy) Dawson of Delta and Dwayne (Jennifer) Dawson of Cincinnati; brothers, Dean (Barbara) Dawson, Benny (Nancy) Dawson and Ray (Leita) Dawson; sisters, Lora Dickey and Vicki Durst; grandsons, Jacob (Brandi) Dawson, Todd (Kori) Dawson and Jay (Biannca) Dawson and great grandsons, Jack, Bennett and Asher Dawson.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta; where those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six foot distancing. A funeral service for Jack will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday also at the funeral home. Pastor Matthew Voyer will be officiating. Interment will follow at 11:30 AM at Grelton Cemetery in Grelton, OH with Military Rites. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 W. Dussel Dr, Suite 150 Maumee, Ohio 43537 in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
SEP
25
Interment
11:30 AM
Grelton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
