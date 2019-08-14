|
|
Jack Allen Bucher
Jack Allen Bucher, age 67, ended his battle with Parkinson's disease on August 11, 2019 as he claimed the final victory and went home to his Lord and Savior. Jack was born to Marvin and Lois Bucher on April 14, 1952.
Jack married his high school sweetheart on July 27, 1968. They remained side by side living life and raising their family for a very blessed 51 years. He accomplished and enjoyed many things in his life but the most important to him was his family. His sons, daughter-in laws and grandchildren were what bought him the most joy!
During his son's school years Jack worked diligently to help start and grow the school's athletic booster club which soon fielded teams in softball, baseball, basketball, wrestling and cheerleading. During this time he also coached his son's teams and positively touched the lives of many young people. This passion continued into the next generation as he never missed a game or activity of his grandchildren. He was their #1 fan and encouraged them in all their endeavors until his last day.
Jack spent his career in the construction industry. He started at the age of 16 as a laborer in his family's construction company, Floyd P. Bucher & Son. During the following 32 years he spent time learning each of the trades, settling in as a carpenter, and ending as President of the company. Later he formed the construction/development company, The Jack Bucher Company, with his three sons. In 2002 the company was instrumental in the re-development of the Wright Dunbar corridor in Dayton, Ohio.
Jack was preceded in death by his father Marvin Bucher; his father and mother-in-law Cecil and Betty Ford and great grandchild Tenley Benschoter. He is survived by his loving wife Connie; mother Lois Heyman; sons Robert (Kathi) Bucher, Kevin (Angel Jackson) Bucher, and Jeffery (Sarah) Bucher; grandchildren Audra (Tyler) Benschoter, Miranda Douglas, Connor Zaborowski, Jaden, Lincoln, and Reagan Bucher; great grandchildren Lane, Loften, Lowen Benschoter, Elliana Douglas. His memory and life will be cherished by all!
Visitation will be Friday the 16th of August from 4:00 to 8:00, with a memorial service Saturday the 17th of August at 10:00, both will be held at the Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Interment will follow the service at Ottawa Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio, or International Boxing Club Knock Out Parkinson program, 5965 Telegraph Rd., Toledo, Ohio.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019