Jack B. Wyman
Jack Wyman, 84, of Springfield Township, Ohio, passed away on December 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
He was born to parents, Wilbur and Esther Wyman, on August 17, 1936, in Holland, Ohio. Jack attended the Springfield School system. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1955. Jack spent 4 years in the Corps proudly serving his country. While in the Corps, Jack was stationed in Hawaii for most of his active duty.
He married Delores, the love of his life, in 1963, who survives him. Jack is also survived by his two sons, Kip Wyman and wife Jessica, Michael Wyman and wife Terri; Granddaughter, Kelsey Wyman and Great Grandson, Jayden Leasure. Granddaughter, Ashley Vasilovski, husband, Steve and Great Grandson, Noah. Grandson, Jacob Belcher, wife, Kelsi and Great Granddaughter, Emmi. Jack is survived by sisters, Nancy (Marion) Frank, Judy (Mike) Encheff, Diane (Mike)Williams; and brother, Dick (Betty) Wyman. Jack was predeceased by parents, Wilbur and Esther Wyman; and twin brother, James (Florence) Wyman.
Jack was a 55-year member of the Operating Engineering Union, local 18. He spent the majority of his career with Busch Inc., PHC Construction, and Gleason Construction.
Jack was known for his love of all sports, particularly hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians. He loved classic vehicles and was a founding member of the Oak Park Gang classic car club where he proudly displayed his fathers restored 1946 Hudson pick-up truck. Jack's greatest passion was fishing trips with his brother, his sons and family friends. He took particular pride in serving his county in the Marines and the lifelong friends he made while in the corps.
Funeral services were held on December 4, 2020 at the Walker Funeral Home-Holland-Springfield Chapel. For those who were unable to join us for the funeral service, we invite you to join us virtually by watching a recording of the service. The link for the funeral service may be found by clicking the "Tribute Wall" tab underneath Jack's photo on the funeral home's website.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (heartlandhospicefund.org
