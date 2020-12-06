1/1
Jack B. Wyman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack B. Wyman

Jack Wyman, 84, of Springfield Township, Ohio, passed away on December 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

He was born to parents, Wilbur and Esther Wyman, on August 17, 1936, in Holland, Ohio. Jack attended the Springfield School system. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1955. Jack spent 4 years in the Corps proudly serving his country. While in the Corps, Jack was stationed in Hawaii for most of his active duty.

He married Delores, the love of his life, in 1963, who survives him. Jack is also survived by his two sons, Kip Wyman and wife Jessica, Michael Wyman and wife Terri; Granddaughter, Kelsey Wyman and Great Grandson, Jayden Leasure. Granddaughter, Ashley Vasilovski, husband, Steve and Great Grandson, Noah. Grandson, Jacob Belcher, wife, Kelsi and Great Granddaughter, Emmi. Jack is survived by sisters, Nancy (Marion) Frank, Judy (Mike) Encheff, Diane (Mike)Williams; and brother, Dick (Betty) Wyman. Jack was predeceased by parents, Wilbur and Esther Wyman; and twin brother, James (Florence) Wyman.

Jack was a 55-year member of the Operating Engineering Union, local 18. He spent the majority of his career with Busch Inc., PHC Construction, and Gleason Construction.

Jack was known for his love of all sports, particularly hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians. He loved classic vehicles and was a founding member of the Oak Park Gang classic car club where he proudly displayed his fathers restored 1946 Hudson pick-up truck. Jack's greatest passion was fishing trips with his brother, his sons and family friends. He took particular pride in serving his county in the Marines and the lifelong friends he made while in the corps.

Funeral services were held on December 4, 2020 at the Walker Funeral Home-Holland-Springfield Chapel. For those who were unable to join us for the funeral service, we invite you to join us virtually by watching a recording of the service. The link for the funeral service may be found by clicking the "Tribute Wall" tab underneath Jack's photo on the funeral home's website.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (heartlandhospicefund.org)

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
Walker Funeral Home-Holland-Springfield Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 4, 2020
Loved visiting Jack and Dee, friendly, helpful, kind.....those are the best descriptionsfor Jack. He left his mark on Oak Park. He will be missed.
Peggy Anderson
Neighbor
December 4, 2020
My Wyman u will be missed AHH this buds for u buddy
Tom Anderson jr
Friend
December 4, 2020
Jack was a one of a kind human being. Always had a smile and a kind word to anyone he met. He love the Marine Corps and old cars. I am proud to say I knew Jack. It was an honor to have Jack as a friend! Semper Fi. God Bless you on your journey home!
Marge Brown
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved