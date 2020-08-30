1/1
Jack C. DeJohn Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack C. DeJohn Sr.

Jack C. DeJohn Sr., 78, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 28, 2020, at his home. Jack was born in Toledo, Ohio, April 29, 1942, to Joseph and Rosemary (Cummings) DeJohn. On November 23, 1963, he married the love of his life, Sharon Gardner. Mr. DeJohn served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. He retired as a longshoreman from CSX Toledo Docks. Jack was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Oregon and for the past 36 years. enjoyed weekly Sunday dinners with the "Survivors". Jack will be remembered for the love and compassion he shared with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; children, Mary Jo Blaine, Joe (Gina) DeJohn, and Jack C. DeJohn Jr.; grandchildren, Andrea, Darlene, Jason, Hartley, and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Devin and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, JoAnn Tannery.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 2:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions for Masses in Jack's memory to St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved