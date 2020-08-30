Jack C. DeJohn Sr.Jack C. DeJohn Sr., 78, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 28, 2020, at his home. Jack was born in Toledo, Ohio, April 29, 1942, to Joseph and Rosemary (Cummings) DeJohn. On November 23, 1963, he married the love of his life, Sharon Gardner. Mr. DeJohn served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. He retired as a longshoreman from CSX Toledo Docks. Jack was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Oregon and for the past 36 years. enjoyed weekly Sunday dinners with the "Survivors". Jack will be remembered for the love and compassion he shared with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; children, Mary Jo Blaine, Joe (Gina) DeJohn, and Jack C. DeJohn Jr.; grandchildren, Andrea, Darlene, Jason, Hartley, and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Devin and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, JoAnn Tannery.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 2:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions for Masses in Jack's memory to St. Ignatius Catholic Church.