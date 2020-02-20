|
Jack C. Signs
Jack C. Signs died at Ohio Living Swan Creek on February 10, 2020. He was 99 years old. Jack was born on February 19, 1920 to Howard and Louise Signs. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1938, proudly served in the army during World War II, worked at Peerless Molded Plastics and then as a plumber foreman for the State of Ohio retiring in 1984.
Jack was a loving and faithful husband and father, a wonderful grandpa and great-grandpa as well as a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of First Alliance Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Virginia (Ishler) his son Howard, his parents, brother Howard who was killed in WWII, sister Crystal and son-in-law Gary Tipton. Jack is survived by his brother Clarence (Naomi) Signs; his daughters Jackie (Jeff) Worthen and Crystal Tipton; grandchildren Eric Tipton (Danielle) Laurie DuShane (Matt), Sara Nist (Andy), Lisa DeRaedt (Paul), Ryan Worthen (Brittany) as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Dad's wonderful and caring hospice nurses, especially Chris, social worker Kathy, and all the nurses and aides at Swan Creek who so tenderly cared for Dad and made his journey so much easier for all of us. You will never be forgotten.
Jack's life will be celebrated at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Saturday, February 22nd, with visitation beginning at 10:30 and funeral services at 12:00. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of N.W. Ohio or Ohio Living Foundation at Ohio Living Swan Creek.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2020