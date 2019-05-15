|
|
Jack Carl Chewning
Jack Carl Chewning, age 69, of Rudolph, OH passed away May 13, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. He was born June 21, 1949 in Toledo to Paul and Elizabeth (Evans) Tussing. Jack worked for Fred Christian and Son and retired from Dowa Industries in 2018.
Jack is survived by his step-daughters, Shelly (Dexter Lane Brittian) Boyce and Dawn Boyce; step-son, Brian (Beth Cress) Boyce; son, Jim Schultz; daughter, Trish Schultz; many grandchildren; sister, Jan (Bud) Case and brother, Pat (Robin) Mahorney. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wives, Pam Chewning and Susan Chewning; sister, Jeanine Sue Rickman and brother, John Chewning.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Rudolph Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Dana Cancer Center and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care of Jack.
To leave a special message for Jack's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on May 15, 2019