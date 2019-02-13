Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church
Jack "Junebug" Colbert Jr.


Jack Colbert, Jr. "Junebug" passed away February 6, 2019. He was born July 26, 1961 to Jack Colbert, Sr. and Martha Love who both preceded him in death. He was reared by his late grandparents J.C. and Arie Colbert. He graduated from Woodward High School and was employed by Local 500. Survived by loving wife, Cynthia; beloved children: Martuan, Shanice and Sharese; grandchildren, Eamon and Shariyah; siblings: Andrea Renee Johnson, Rick (Greta) Love, Charlotte (Craig) Washington and Roderick (Yvonne) Colbert. Services are Friday, February 15th at Cornerstone Church. Viewing 10am Funeral 11am.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2019
