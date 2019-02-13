|
|
Jack "Junebug" Colbert Jr.
Jack Colbert, Jr. "Junebug" passed away February 6, 2019. He was born July 26, 1961 to Jack Colbert, Sr. and Martha Love who both preceded him in death. He was reared by his late grandparents J.C. and Arie Colbert. He graduated from Woodward High School and was employed by Local 500. Survived by loving wife, Cynthia; beloved children: Martuan, Shanice and Sharese; grandchildren, Eamon and Shariyah; siblings: Andrea Renee Johnson, Rick (Greta) Love, Charlotte (Craig) Washington and Roderick (Yvonne) Colbert. Services are Friday, February 15th at Cornerstone Church. Viewing 10am Funeral 11am.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2019