Jack D. Mathis
1952 - 2020
Jack D. Mathis

Jack D. "J.D." Mathis, age 67, a native and lifelong Toledo resident, passed away May 12, 2020 after a long battle with liver cancer. He was born November 29, 1952 to Jack D. Sr. and Winona (Honeycutt) Mathis and graduated from Libby High School. J.D. attended the University of Toledo and went on to own and operate the M & M Welding Company. He loved working in his garage. J.D. also enjoyed traveling (especially to the Smoky Mountains), shooting pool, playing his guitar and watching movies with his friends. J.D. always appreciated a good meal and his favorite was swordfish. He had a heart of gold and was willing to give of himself for anyone in need. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his son and granddaughters and treated his son's friends as his own.

Surviving are his mother, Winona; beloved son, Kevin Patrick Mathis who he always called his "Little Buck"; granddaughters, Mia and Ana'leah; brother, David (Bunny) Mathis; nieces, Michelle Drouillard, Hannah Mathis; nephew, Travis Mathis; former wife, Sharon Lowe; and too many friends to name. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Friday from 2-9 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Avenue (west of Corey Road) where funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Contributions in J.D.'s name are suggested the American Cancer Society.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
MAY
23
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
