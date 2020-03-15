|
Jack E. Hart
Jack walked thru the gates of heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, to once again be with his loving wife, Joyce Hart, who he married February 17, 1962 and preceded him in 1999.
Born August 6, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Leona Hart, he was the youngest of 9, 5 brothers and 3 sisters who waited for him to join them once again.
Jack retired from Libbey Owens Ford where he worked in the mold shop for over 30 years. He served his country as a member of the Air Force from 1951-1955.
He was an avid golfer who always said he played the course, not his opponent, but everyone knew that wasn't true.
He leaves behind, Sandra (James) Justus-Ray of Vero Beach, Florida, Cynthia (Ed) Brown of Perrysburg, Ohio and Jacqueline (Greg) Seibold of Maumee, Ohio;
grandchildren, Joey (Savannah) Justus, Emily Barr (fiancee Alec Ankoviak) Adam Barr, Jackson Seibold and Kathryn Seibold; great-grandson, Finnley Justus. He will be missed greatly by his faithful little dog, Gidget, who was always by his side.
The family would like to thank Heather Barnhiser and staff at The Waterford in Levis Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio, for all their kindness, gentleness and big hearts. Thank you to Joanie and Janice of Hospice for making his walk to heaven peaceful.
The family will receive guests at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E South Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 17, 12:00 – 8:00 pm and Wednesday, March 18, at 9:00 am, with services beginning at 10:00 am. Jack will lay to rest beside his loving wife, Joyce, at Fort Meigs Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020