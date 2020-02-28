Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Strawberry Acres (in the lodge)
Holland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack E. Martin


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack E. Martin Obituary
Jack E. Martin

5-14-1954 ~ 2-25-2020

Son of Jack and Marianne Martin. Jack retired from Lamil Industries Inc, Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by wife, Debbie; parents; and daughter, Kati Fergerson.

He is survived by sister, Kelli Welsh; 2 granddaughters, Maddie and Lila Harris; and nephew, Aaron Welsh.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. There will be a memorial Saturday, February 29, 3:30-8 p.m., at Strawberry Acres, Holland, OH, in the lodge.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -