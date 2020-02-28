|
|
Jack E. Martin
5-14-1954 ~ 2-25-2020
Son of Jack and Marianne Martin. Jack retired from Lamil Industries Inc, Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by wife, Debbie; parents; and daughter, Kati Fergerson.
He is survived by sister, Kelli Welsh; 2 granddaughters, Maddie and Lila Harris; and nephew, Aaron Welsh.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. There will be a memorial Saturday, February 29, 3:30-8 p.m., at Strawberry Acres, Holland, OH, in the lodge.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2020