Jack Edward Barrett
1942 - 2020
Jack Edward Barrett

Jack Edward Barrett, age 77, of Maumee was called home Friday, May 8, 2020 at Arbors of Oregon Care Center. He was born May 13, 1942 in Knoxville TN to Taso and Vida (Loveday) Barrett. An Air Force veteran and former member of the Sylvania Masons he was a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend. Jack was employed by the former Champion Spark Plug in Toledo, first in the office and then as truck driver. He enjoyed working on cars and carpentry.

Preceded in death by his 3 sisters, he is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughters, Kathy (Chip) Werner, Tammy Barrett Krichbaum, Lisa Schuster and Dawn Barrett; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 3 nieces.

Visitation with strict social distancing will be held Monday from 5:30-8:30 pm in the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St. Maumee. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
5:30 - 8:30 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
