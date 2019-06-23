Jack H. Daschner



Jack H. Daschner, 91, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away unexpectedly June 17, 2019 in Sylvania, Ohio. He was born in Toledo to Norman and Elsie (Wolf) Daschner on August 29, 1927. Jack married Carol Nordgren in 1953 and celebrated 56 years together. She preceded him in death in 2009.



Jack was an accomplished athlete in high school, earning multiple varsity letters. After graduating from Scott High School in 1945, he went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo. He worked in sales for H. Poll Electric for forty years retiring in 1991. Jack would always be seen at his sons' sporting events and was a starter for many Highland Meadows swim meets. He was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed watching and attending the games with his family. Those who had the pleasure to know Jack would always say, "He was the nicest and most selfless person they had ever met." Up to the day of his passing Jack enjoyed driving all around Sylvania and made many trips up to the nearby lakes in "that state up north" to reminisce about the great life he had. He was a great dad and husband.



He is survived by his three sons and their loving families, Jeff (Beth), Doug (Sue) and Rick (Liz); grandchildren, Stacey (Chad) Wells and Kevin Daschner; and great grandchildren, Tyson and Bowen Wells.



Funeral services were private. Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to The Cherry Street Mission, YMCA Camp Storer or . On-line condolences may be sent to



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 25, 2019