Jack HonebergerJack Honeberger, one of Toledo's better known amateur bowler passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Kingston Care Center in Sylvania. He was born February 28, 1942, in Toledo, to parents Earl and Ann (Bernritter) Honeberger. Jack was employed for many years with Owens-Corning. After retiring he began working at Jug's Bowling Center where he spent the next 10 years. Jack rolled several 300 games and participated in the Times Classic for many years. He absolutely lived for University of Michigan Football, and was a season ticket holder for many years. Jack was an avid golfer and was proud to have shot a hole in one at Giant Oaks. He also enjoyed Toledo Hockey, following the Toledo Goaldiggers, Storm, and Walleye Teams, as a season ticket holder. After suffering a Stroke, Jack found a way to stay active attending many sporting events and going places to stay in touch with friends.He is survived by his sister Ruth Ann (David) Switala; 7 nephews; special friends, Kathy Crahan and Steve Jakubowski; and faithful K-9 companion, Haley. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Sue Sattler; and twin sister, Jill Bloomer.Jack's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass at the Little Flower Parish, 5522 Dorr St. Toledo, Saturday, September 26th at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to spend a time of fellowship Sunday evening September 27th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Jug's Bowling Center 5111 Jackman Road, Toledo.Those wishing to offer memorials in Jack's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Toledo Humane Society. Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, where online condolences may be offered at