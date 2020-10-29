Jack J. Brady
11/26/1958 - 10/25/2020
Jack J. Brady, age 61, of Sylvania, OH, passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born November 26, 1958, to John and Joan (O'Neill) Brady. Jack was a 1976 graduate of St. John's Jesuit High School and graduated from the University of Toledo with a BBA in 1980 and University of Toledo College of Law in 1983. Mr. Brady is licensed to practice law in Ohio and before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Jack loved law and thoroughly enjoyed building his practice. Jack was the founding member of Brady, Coyle and Schmidt, where he was partner and mentor. He is a member of the American Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, the Toledo Bar Association, the Ohio Academy of Trial Lawyers, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and the University of Toledo Alumni Association.
Jack was admired in the community for his superior intellect and as a man of exquisite taste. He was an outdoorsman, an expert downhill skier, outstanding cook, tennis player, golfer, entrepreneur and a volunteer. Jack was a cigar aficionado and loved to travel. Some of his favorite destinations include Northern Michigan, Western United States, Ft. Myers Beach and Jamaica (Ya Mon). His theme song was Freeway Jam by Jeff Beck and his approach to life was lengendary! Jack touched countless lives in own special unique way.
He will be greatly missed by his entire family; wife, Lori; children, Jordan, Austin (Sarina),and Whitney; step children, Kelsey and Cody; grandchildren, Victoria, Dani and Demi; siblings, Bert, Matt, Pat, Nick, Mary, Colleen and Annette; mother of his children, Gwen; numerous nieces and nephews with special affinity toward Farkle (James) and goddaughter, Lindsey. Jack was a man of few words but loved by many. We find comfort in knowing he is with his mom, dad, sister (Michelle) and Mimi enjoying an eternal Padrón and glass of whiskey.
Friends may visit the family from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey). Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ducks Unlimited or to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
