Jack J. Straub, Sr. age 91, of Sylvania, OH passed away April 4, 2019 at Flower Hospital. He was born August 31, 1927 in Union Town, Pennsylvania to Francis and Minnie (Gordon) Straub. Jack served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was employed with Art Iron for more than 35 years. In his early years, Jack coached CYO baseball for St. Joseph Sylvania and enjoyed bowling. In his later years, he stayed active by biking, walking and working in his yard.

Jack is survived by his children, Dolores (Richard) Campbell, Jack (Bonnie) Straub, Jr., Jerome (Tamra) Straub, James (Nancy) Straub, Jeffrey (Mary Beth) Straub, Denise Crouch, Dorothy M. Straub, Darlene M. Whitcomb and Donna (Paul) Mavis; 22 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and sisters, Katherine Lica and Garnet Brown. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Straub; son, John; daughter, Diann; and granddaughter, Lisa.

There will be no visitation and services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Sylvania, Youth Programs in Jack's memory.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
