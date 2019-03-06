Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Parish – St. Stephens
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Parish – St. Stephens
Jack "Diamond" Juhasz Obituary
Jack "Diamond" Juhasz

Jack "Diamond" Juhasz, 67, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home in Oregon. He was born on December 11, 1951 to John "Jupe" and Margaret (Borie) Juhasz. Diamond was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School in 1969, where he excelled at swimming, theater and basketball. He was an ironworker for Local 55 for many years, where he also served as a past president. Diamond also enjoyed golfing and gambling.

Diamond is survived by June Lloyd; children, Nebra (James) Garmon, Jade Juhasz, Beau (Jamie) Juhasz and Jackalyn (Osborn) Juhasz; grandchildren, Shyann, Shalynn, Jalen and James Garmon, Arianna and Andrew Juhasz, and Jaslynn, Jacob, Ann-Marie, Margaret and Angel Juhasz; and brother, Joe (Diane) Juhasz. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Juhasz.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Parish – St. Stephens on Thursday, March 7 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in North Oregon Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Diamond's name may be directed to his grandchildren.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019
