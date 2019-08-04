The Blade Obituaries
|
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Jack L. Apple


1926 - 2019
Jack L. Apple
Jack L. Apple

Jack L. Apple, age 92, of Maumee passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Hospice Inpatient Unit, Perrysburg. He was born on August 3, 1926 in Bloomdale, Ohio to Fred and Marie (Dewese) Apple, but raised by his mother and step-father Marie and Richard L. Thomas.

Jack was an Army veteran of World War II and was employed at the former Rossford Ordinance Depot. He was then employed as a meat inspector for the State of Ohio Department of Agriculture. Jack was a member of the Maumee Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, The Shriners where he was a Roadrunner, along with the Maumee Elks and Maumee Eagles. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, a good working bird dog, and trap and skeet shooting, where he was a non-resident champion in Michigan.

Surviving is his sister, Fran M Friedman; nephew, Gregg P. Brimacombe; niece, Barbara Monroe; and great-niece, Kate Monroe.

Services will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions to a wildlife . Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
