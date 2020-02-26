The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
1119 Bancroft St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Jack L. Barto


1931 - 2020
Jack L. Barto Obituary
Jack L. Barto

Jack L. Barto, age 88, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 5, 1931 to Antal Toni and Nina (Ethell) Barto in Toledo, Ohio. Jack worked at Ford Motor Company in Trenton, Michigan as a utility man for 29 years. He enjoyed conversations about Ford, the U.S. Army and his family. Jack loved watching Ohio State Football, collecting coins and Ford memorabilia; he especially loved going to Schmuckers with Betty Ruth for a piece of Chocolate Banana pie and coffee. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his children, Tracy (Mike) Harmon, Kelly Walczuk, Jamie Peterson, Connie (Bunny) Montri, Deborah Young, Andrew (Lisa) Barto, Steven (Gracie) Roberts, John (Belinda) Roberts Jack (Cyndi) Young, Edward Young, David Young, Karen Stout, Jack Barto Jr., William Young, Richard (Vicki) Dionyssiou, Donald (Michelle) Barto and Roger Barto; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Barto, Evelyn Doroda, Linda Ray; sister-in-law, Linda (Tom) Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; sister-in-law, Neva Edwards; brother-in-law, Charles and Bob Roberts; along with several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church, 1119 Bancroft St., Toledo. Interment will be in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be given at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020
