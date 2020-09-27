My deepest sympathy to Fareal and Jack's family for their great loss. Jack was such a fun spirit. He and Fareal would come in to Bob Evan's on occasion for dinner (biscuits n gravy for jack) and we would catch up on family goings on. Any family get together would have Jack's roaring laughter in the background and his audience laughing with him. He adored Fareal, I could see it in his eyes when they were together. I wish him peace and rest, until we all meet again.

Micki Vaughn