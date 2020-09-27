Jack Lee Gause
08/26/1937 - 09/18/2020
Jack Lee Gause (the Big Kahoona, his CB handle), born August 26, 1937, passed into God's Heavenly Kingdom on September 18, 2020 with his wife of 26 years Fareal (Brinker) Gause at his bedside. He never met anyone he couldn't have a conversation with.
He was the son of Lela (Lalonde) Grove and the stepson of Pete Grove, whom Jack always said made him the man he became, who preceded him in death along with his biological father, John Gause; infant son Terry Gause; and ex daughter-in-law, Deb Gause. He is survived by his wife, Fareal; half-brother, Allen (Marie) Grove of Northwood, Ohio and his five children; Jerry Lee (Deb) Gause of Raleigh, North Carolina, Becky (Lamar) Lightner of Holiday, Florida, Robin (Ron) Cope of Walbridge, Ohio, Jennifer (John) Hairabedian of Toledo, Ohio, Scott (Tara) Gause of Jacksonville, Florida; and stepdaughter, Rachael Operacz of Perrysburg, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 (4) step great-grandchildren; and ex-wife, Phyllis Gause.
Jack attended Waite High School and lived his whole life in NW Ohio. His career as a semi-truck driver spanned 36 years and 3 million miles retiring in 1996 from ABF Trucking. He then went on to work 10 years as a stagehand in the Toledo area saying he never knew he could have so much fun being on stage. He then delivered cars and trucks for Brondes Ford and Penske. He coached football for Washington Local Jr. football for 10 years and was head commissioner for 20 years, retiring from that position in 1996. He worked for the former Jamie Farr LPGA Classic for 6 years as the head parking director. He was a charter member of the Maumee Valley Winnies Motorhome Club, where he was president for 2 years, as well as state president. He was also president for several years and later membership chairperson for the Local 20 Retired Teamsters. After his wife retired from teaching in 2007, they began wintering in Ocala, FL for the next 14 years where they made friends that were from all over the US who were wintering there also.
Jack was an avid Green Bay Packers fan from a young age as was evident from his collection of memorabilia. Later in life, he loved riding his Harley-Davidson Classic motorcycle with his brother and sons. At the age of 12 he, he saved a friend from drowning and was featured in a Heroes Comic Book the following year. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and traveling. He dearly loved their Westie, Daisy, who was his constant companion for the last 12 years. Jack said he had lived a full life and had only one regret-that he didn't have more time with Fareal, the love of his life and soulmate.
A special thank you to Angie, his nurse, and Holly, his aid for the last 6 weeks of care from Northwest Ohio At-Home Hospice Care.
A private memorial service will be held for family members only and a celebration of life will be held next summer due to Covid-19. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Donations can be made to Living Faith United Methodist Church, Holland, Ohio, where he and Fareal had been members for 18 years and to Northwest Ohio At-Home Hospice Care. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
.
In Loving Memory of my Dearest Husband
I was suppose to spend the rest of my life with You
And then I realized You spent the rest of Your life with Me.
I smile because I Know You Loved Me till the day You went away
And will keep Loving Me, as I will You, till the day We are together again.