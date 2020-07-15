I'm so sorry to hear about Jack's passing. When I first met him he pretended to be gruff but I soon learned he was a big softy and had a heart of gold. He and Judy both tolerated me being at their house constantly, during my teenage years, hanging out with Jenny & Lori. It was a haven for me when I needed it and I'll always remember his kindness, even if he didn't always like to show it. RIP Jack, I'll never forget you.

Dawn Hershik

Friend