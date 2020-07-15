1/1
Jack Leroy Lowery
Jack Leroy Lowery

Jack LeRoy Lowery, 88, of Franklin, NC, formerly of Sylvania, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Born in Barberton, OH, he was the son of the late Otmer Arthur Lowery and Francis Loraine Johnson Lowery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Arthur Lowery; sister, Carol Ann "Pat" Henning; and a daughter-in law, Tammy Lowery. Jack was an Ohio State Buckeye enthusiast; when he wasn't watching the Buckeye's play, he enjoyed golfing, swing dancing, spending time with his family and could always be found loving on "Jada", his beloved dog. Jack proudly served his country from 1951 - 1955 in the US Air Force and was a Christian of faith.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Judy Lowery; and their eight children, Gayle Eversole (Gary) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Kathi Borsos (Jack) of Franklin, IN, Cindy Ciepiela (Mike) of Perrysburg, OH, Bob Lowery (Suzy) of Hilliard, OH, Bill Lowery of Toledo, OH, Mark Ruse (Brenda) of Holland, OH, Jennifer Schiavone (Tony) of Sylva, NC and Lori Radke (Rob) of Franklin, NC. Fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren (soon to be eleven) also survive. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Four Seasons Hospice, Four Seasons Development Office, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 14, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Jack's passing. When I first met him he pretended to be gruff but I soon learned he was a big softy and had a heart of gold. He and Judy both tolerated me being at their house constantly, during my teenage years, hanging out with Jenny & Lori. It was a haven for me when I needed it and I'll always remember his kindness, even if he didn't always like to show it. RIP Jack, I'll never forget you.
Dawn Hershik
Friend
