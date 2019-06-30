Jack W. Carr



Jack W. Carr, age 89, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1930 to Edgar and Sarah (Hoffman) Carr in Essex, Ohio. Jack retired after 35 years of service as a longshoreman from Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. He was a member of the Bedford Lions Club and was a Free Mason for many years. He had a heart of gold filled with love and kindness. His family will remember his generosity and quick wit.



Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Jacquelyn (Mike) Prohl and sons, Douglas and Kirk Carr; grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Guy Carr and Ann Valentine.



At his request, all services will be privately held in Grove Cemetery in Kenton, Ohio.



Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019