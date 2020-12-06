1/1
Jackie (Shasteen) Ceculski
1956 - 2020
Jackie (Shasteen) Ceculski

02/06/1956 - 11/30/2020

On Monday November 30th, 2020 at the age of 64, Jackie left this world for the heavenly joy of a pain free after life.

Jackie battled with copd for many years but to our amazement and as stubborn as she was, she would NOT let that define her! She loved life and among so many other things, some of her favorites were fishing (especially with her grandsons), playing cards, gardening, baking cookies (with her amazing annual Christmas Cookie Parties) and the most beautiful cakes. She enjoyed just being around people and being the best hostess ever – never allowing you to leave without taking something with you. But much, much more than all of that she loved her family with all of her heart and would do anything for us – how lucky we have been to have her!

Jackie was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Jim; parents, Jim and Sylvia (Shasteen); and brothers, Jay and Joe (Shasteen). She joins them now for the biggest and best fish fry ever!

Left to cherish the memories of her strength, love, smile and strong stubborn will are the people that she lived for… her daughter, Carrie (Kevin) Wood; son, Jeff; and her grandchildren, Samson and Lucas. She leaves her sisters and best friends, Judy (Victor) Poronczuk and Jill and June Shasteen. Also, many loving nieces and nephews, too many to name but all of whom had a very special place in her heart. She also leaves her brother and sister in law, Mark, Eileen and Laurie and so many friends.

Fish on Jackie! You will be missed by all but we picture you there happy and surrounded by loved ones that you have missed. Thank you for touching our hearts in your special way. Love, your family. Visitation will start at 2:00 p.m. on December 9th at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., with a service beginning at 7:00. All visitors must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
DEC
9
Service
07:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Laura Dvoran
Family
