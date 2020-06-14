Jackie Faye Hackworth



On Wednesday June 3, 2020, with family at her side, Jackie Faye Hackworth passed away at the age of 84. Jackie was born on October 1, 1935 in Alva, Kentucky to Hannan and Lillian Warfield. She married Emmett O'Neil Hackworth and they raised a son and daughter, Keith, and Becky. She worked at General Motors Hydromatic for 33 years.



Jackie was known to be very hard working and her large family was her passion in life. Holidays were a great joy to her, and everyone was welcome. After her retirement, she continued babysitting her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as keeping up her superb yard. She always extended her helping hands to family and friends. Everyone knew she was an avid Ohio State fan. Jackie's giving nature will be fondly remembered.



Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Neil; her parents, Hannan and Lillian; and her son, Keith; as well as her sister, Marie (Burkett) and brother, Sonny. She is survived by her daughter, Becky (French); sister, Gladys June (Ridner); and several nieces, and nephews. Kindly donations should be sent to Ohio Living Hospice. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store