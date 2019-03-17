Jackie Graumlich



August 21, 1929 ~



March 4, 2019



Jacquelyn Irene Graumlich, 89, passed away on March 4th 2019, in Lafayette, CA, where she lived near her family. She died of natural causes after complications from an October hospitalization.



Jackie was born in Toledo and grew up in Sylvania as the middle child of Dwight and Norma Fuerst. She worked at the University of Toledo for 25 years as Assistant Head of Scheduling and was a graduate of Davis Business School. She enjoyed family life with her husband, William Graumlich, and raising her daughter and son. Her hobbies included bowling, golfing, and traveling. She spent the last five years of her life in California to be closer to her daughter and son, and her three grand-daughters.



Jackie is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Graumlich; and son, Jeffery Graumlich; and her three grand-daughters, Caitlin Duran, Alexa Graumlich, and Gabrielle Graumlich.



A memorial service honoring Jackie's life will be held at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania on June 22nd at 3:00 pm.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019