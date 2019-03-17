Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Toledo Memorial Park
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Graumlich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Graumlich


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jackie Graumlich Obituary
Jackie Graumlich

August 21, 1929 ~

March 4, 2019

Jacquelyn Irene Graumlich, 89, passed away on March 4th 2019, in Lafayette, CA, where she lived near her family. She died of natural causes after complications from an October hospitalization.

Jackie was born in Toledo and grew up in Sylvania as the middle child of Dwight and Norma Fuerst. She worked at the University of Toledo for 25 years as Assistant Head of Scheduling and was a graduate of Davis Business School. She enjoyed family life with her husband, William Graumlich, and raising her daughter and son. Her hobbies included bowling, golfing, and traveling. She spent the last five years of her life in California to be closer to her daughter and son, and her three grand-daughters.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Graumlich; and son, Jeffery Graumlich; and her three grand-daughters, Caitlin Duran, Alexa Graumlich, and Gabrielle Graumlich.

A memorial service honoring Jackie's life will be held at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania on June 22nd at 3:00 pm.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.