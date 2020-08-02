Jackie LeRoy "Jack" ClementsJackie LeRoy "Jack" Clements, 75, of Toledo, passed away at home Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 14, 1944, in Lima, OH, to Solomon and Lydia (Cole) Clements. Jack was owner and operator of Clements Window Cleaning for 55 years, retiring in 2019. He was a member of the Ohio National Guard. Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved a good game of cards, especially "Pedro" with all his family. A talented musician, he played guitar and sang in his own band.Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Sherrill (Carter) Clements; children, Jackie (Candy) Clements, Jennifer (Joe) Gilbert, and Sherri (Tony) Foster; grandchildren Richard Falkenburg II, Thomas (Shawnna) Falkenburg, Brennon Gilbert, Sierra Carros, Alizabeth Foster, Jasmine Foster, Layla Davis, Eric Davis II, Anthony Foster II, Miranda Clements, and Mariah Clements; and great-grandchildren, Toby Falkenburg, Makenna Falkenburg, and Thomas Falkenburg Jr. Also surviving are his siblings, Dennis (Marge) Clements, Doris (Roy) Bell, Diana (Vernon) Randolph, and Victoria (Stanley) Pressnell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Judy Clements, Richard Clements, Roger Clements, Beverly Mangold, and Darlene Urban.Visitation will be Monday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Randy Clements presiding. Masks and social distancing are required for all attendees. The service will be livestreamed, and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at