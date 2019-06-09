Jacklyn M. Zydorczyk (Sobczak)



Jacklyn "Jackie" M. Zydorczyk, 62, went to meet the Lord on May 28, 2019 after a battle with a melanoma brain tumor. She was born on May 15, 1957 to Jack and Virginia Sobczak. Jackie was a 1975 Woodward High School alumni, graduating 6th in her class. She worked as a secretary for Libby-Owens-Ford Co. from 1977-1986, and later was employed as a secretary at the University of Toledo's College of Engineering, Polymer Institute for over 20 years. Jackie was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Rossford.



Jackie is survived by her husband, Mike Zydorczyk; children, Matthew and April; sister, Sharon (Jeff) Przysiecki; and her in-laws, Phyllis Zydorczyk, Steve and Cheri Zydorczyk, Marty and Carol Zydorczyk, Sue and Paul Humason, Teri Zydorczyk, and John Davis. Also surviving are her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents, Zigmund and Jenny Mackiewicz and Charles and Catherine Sobczak.



Jackie will be cremated and a visitation will be held from 9-10 AM on June 15, 2019 at St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, with funeral services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jackie's memory to a donation of your choice.



The family would like to give a special thank to the staff at ProMedica Hospice for all their care, compassion, and support given to Jacklyn and her family.



www.toledocremation.com



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019