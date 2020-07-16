Jacob A. Gulch
Jacob A. Gulch, 36, of Lambertville, MI, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born November 7, 1983, in Toledo, OH, to Steve and Virginia Gulch. Jacob worked at various construction jobs throughout the area.
Survivors include his daughter, Virginia Gulch; father, Steve Gulch; brothers, Steve (Helen) Hisle and Bret (Donna) Gulch; sisters, Rebecca (Jeff) Gordon and Judy Gulch. Jacob is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Judy Paul; paternal grandmother, Helen Gulch; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Gulch and paternal grandfather, John Gulch.
Funeral services will be private. Contributions, in memory of Jacob, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
