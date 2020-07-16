1/1
Jacob A. Gulch
1983 - 2020
Jacob A. Gulch

Jacob A. Gulch, 36, of Lambertville, MI, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born November 7, 1983, in Toledo, OH, to Steve and Virginia Gulch. Jacob worked at various construction jobs throughout the area.

Survivors include his daughter, Virginia Gulch; father, Steve Gulch; brothers, Steve (Helen) Hisle and Bret (Donna) Gulch; sisters, Rebecca (Jeff) Gordon and Judy Gulch. Jacob is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Judy Paul; paternal grandmother, Helen Gulch; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Gulch and paternal grandfather, John Gulch.

Funeral services will be private. Contributions, in memory of Jacob, may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.

Online condolences may be sent to Jacob's family at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
